Man fleeing Algona police killed in wreck nearby, officials say

A driver was killed and his passenger was hospitalized Monday morning when his vehicle struck a telephone pole just outside Algona after fleeing police, according to the King County Sheriff’s Office.
The collision, reported at 11:23 a.m., happened along West Valley Highway near Ellingson Road just south of Algona and west of Pacific, sheriff’s spokeswoman Sgt. Cindi West said.
The driver died at the scene, and the passenger was taken to Valley Medical Center, according to Valley Regional Fire Authority.
Before the crash, an Algona police officer made a routine traffic stop near the King County transfer station about a mile away, police spokesman Sgt. James Schrimpsher said.
“The officer was out of his car and at the window and starting to identify himself to the driver, and the driver put it in gear and went,” Schrimpsher said.
The officer did not pursue the men and told dispatchers that the driver had fled at a high rate of speed, Schrimpsher said. Shortly after, 911 received reports of the crash.
Because the crash happened between Algona and Pacific, the Sheriff’s Office will lead the investigation.
Kenny Ocker: 253-597-8627, @KennyOcker
Comments