Amber Alert for abducted Yakima toddler canceled

2:30 Alternatives to Violence workshop in Pierce County Pause

0:13 Parker Trotter arraigned on child rape charges

1:02 Puyallup police respond to explosives injuries at Good Samaritan Hospital

1:49 The News Tribune’s 2016-17 All-Area girls basketball team

1:39 Mariners 13, Padres 2: A walk in the park for another easy victory

4:36 Pete Carroll on Seahawks' belief entering offseason

2:10 Latino Legislative Day rally draws more than 1,000 to the Capitol

1:03 Meet Lt. Col. Khallid Shabazz, the Army's first Islamic division chaplain

1:04 Yelm girls win program's first team title at Mat Classic XXIX