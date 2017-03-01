Lakebay man pleads not guilty in crash that killed passenger

A man charged in the death of a passenger after his car struck a tree in Lakebay is being held on $5,000 bail.
Charles Hall IV, 27, pleaded not guilty Tuesday to vehicular homicide.
Pierce County Superior Court Commissioner Meagan Foley ordered him not to drive without an installed interlock device.
On Nov. 29, Hall was driving around a curve in the 2700 block of Jackson Lake Road KPN when he crossed into southbound lanes, and the Chevrolet Camaro flipped and hit a tree.
Passenger Jacob Reinhart, 27, died at the scene.
Prosecutors contend Hall took steroids and drank alcohol prior to driving.
Stacia Glenn
