Gunman charged in Tacoma shooting death booked into jail

A man charged with a fatal shooting on Tacoma’s West End was arrested early Thursday.
Demetrius Jackson, 19, is charged with second-degree murder for the Feb 9 death of Manuel Olmos Jr. He is expected to be arraigned Friday.
Although police identified Jackson as the alleged shooter earlier this month, they were unable to locate him.
The confrontation between the men started inside a fast food restaurant in the 2600 block of North Pearl Street when Olmos and his friends offered a ride to Jackson and his friends for money.
A restaurant manager asked both groups to leave after hearing Jackson ask the other group if they wanted to be shot, according to charging papers.
Moments later, witnesses heard gunshots in the parking lot and saw two men running toward a car and speeding away.
Olmos, 32, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Jackson was pinpointed as the gunman after detectives identified his friends on surveillance camera and interviewed them.
