1:16 Fatal shooting in Parkland Pause

1:44 Lincoln girls take down Stanwood 52-37 in state basketball playoffs

2:10 Latino Legislative Day rally draws more than 1,000 to the Capitol

1:45 Matchless Brewery Makes Move to Its Own Space.mp4

1:43 Watch a calzone, pizza's best friend, come to life

1:30 Deputies shoot two in stolen truck after pursuit

1:15 Jury finds man guilty for fatal robbery of armored-car guard at Lakewood Walmart

1:59 Pete Carroll at NFL Combine on staff changes, philosophy on DBs

3:15 Highlights from Capital vs. Wilson boys at the Tacoma Dome