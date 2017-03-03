Deputies who shot suspects after Midland pursuit identified

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Department on Friday identified three deputies who fired their weapons at two people inside a stolen car that drove straight at deputies after a pursuit ended in Midland.
Justin Watts, 28; Jeffrey Jorgenson, 52; and Matthew Hirschi, 30, were all placed on paid administrative leave after Tuesday’s shooting. That is standard procedure after an officer-involved shooting while the investigation is done.
Watts has been with the department three years. Jorgenson is an 11-year veteran, and Hirschi has 10 years on the job.
Two men, ages 33 and 37, were wounded in the shooting.
It started when a deputy noticed a stolen Ford F250 driving recklessly and tried to pull it over in the 7200 block of Golden Given Road East.
The driver sped off and reached 70 mph on residential roads while fleeing from the deputy, who radioed for help from fellow deputies.
After the driver lost control of the truck and spun around, he allegedly drove at the deputies instead of getting out of the vehicle as ordered.
All three deputies fired their weapons.
Both the driver and the passenger were shot. Their injuries were not considered life-threatening.
Stacia Glenn: 253-597-8653
Comments