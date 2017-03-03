Deputies who shot suspects after Midland pursuit identified

1:33 A food bank where you get to pick what you like Pause

1:16 Fatal shooting in Parkland

0:43 Two arraigned in connection with Saturday slaying of Jason Emery

1:30 Deputies shoot two in stolen truck after pursuit

1:50 Federal Way bounces back, tops Kennedy 77-56

1:43 Watch a calzone, pizza's best friend, come to life

2:09 UW's John Ross is the buzz at NFL Combine, says 'I was gifted with speed'

2:10 Latino Legislative Day rally draws more than 1,000 to the Capitol

1:35 Stanford's Michael Rector has been talking to Seahawks' Doug Baldwin