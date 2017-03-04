Police beat: Stun guns, taunts, and a wanted man

1:45 Lakewood PD launches blood draw program to combat impaired driving Pause

1:53 White River defeats Archbishop Murphy 56-53

1:35 Stanford's Michael Rector has been talking to Seahawks' Doug Baldwin

2:10 Latino Legislative Day rally draws more than 1,000 to the Capitol

4:14 Highlights: Darius LuBom finds his rhythm as Kentwood secures return trip to title game

3:13 Pro-Trump rally in Olympia also draws protesters

1:43 Watch a calzone, pizza's best friend, come to life

2:09 UW's John Ross is the buzz at NFL Combine, says 'I was gifted with speed'

0:42 Central Valley rebounds from Bellarmine loss with two blowout wins