Police beat: Stun guns, taunts, and a wanted man

Feb. 25: In one version of the story, the three girls taunted the 65-year-old man and threw rocks at him.
In the other version, the man followed the three girls, “talking crazy” and threatened them with a stun gun.
The dispatch call reported a juvenile disturbance. Officers drove to the 3700 block of South G Street. Radio traffic said the man was armed with the stun gun and firing it, ignoring suggestions from dispatchers to put it away.
Officers soon spotted the man near a bus stop, talking on his phone. They called for backup and waited, but the man spotted the patrol car and walked toward them, as if to flag them down. His hair was disheveled. He wore a blue jacket and tan pants.
Officers told the man not to cross the street and walk into traffic. The man stopped, but he kept talking on his phone.
The man’s pockets bulged with something the officers couldn’t see. Officers shouted at him to show his hands. He didn’t. Instead, he turned away, still on the phone, and reached into his jacket pocket.
The officers approached quickly, took the man down and cuffed him. They found the stun gun, looked it over and seated the man on the front bumper of the patrol car.
In the midst of the struggle, other officers had arrived and spotted three girls, ages 12, 14 and 14,watching from behind a building.
The man told officers the girls were harassing him. He didn’t say how. He said they followed him and threw rocks at him. He said he didn’t pull his stun gun or fire it.
The girls told a different story. They said they didn’t throw rocks or taunt the man. They said he started following them and “talking crazy.” They said he pulled the stun gun and fired it, so they ran.
The scorecard was three against one, plus the man was carrying the stun gun. Officers booked him into the Pierce County Jail on suspicion of unlawful discharge of a weapon.
March 1: The police bulletin described a PACC – potentially armed career criminal. The subject was a 51-year-old man, a convicted sex offender wanted for failing to register. The bulletin listed the license plate of the van he was driving, a white 1994 Ford Econoline.
Officers spotted the van parked on the South 56th Street overpass, overlooking I-5. They pulled in behind it, turned on the PA speaker and told the man to step out of the car.
The man jumped out instantly and started yelling that the officers weren’t police. Officers told him he was under arrest. He replied with a two-word suggestion.
The man wouldn’t put his hands up and wouldn’t calm down. An officer told him to back down or face a stun gun. The man wouldn’t back down. The officer fired. After a short struggle, the officer cuffed him and stowed him in the patrol car.
The man yelled at officers and refused to cooperate with medics called to the scene. He was booked into the Pierce County Jail on the warrant.
