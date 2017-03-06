Suspected shooter in Parkland death talked about ‘cleaning up the neighborhood’

A 23-year-old man accused of fatally shooting another man in Parkland Thursday made a video of himself holding a gun and vowing to “clean up the neighborhood” shortly before the shooting, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department.
Several people called 911 about 2 a.m. to report hearing multiple gunshots near 126th Street South and Pacific Avenue South.
Wilbur Salway, 46, heard gunshots from his motel room less than a block away and went outside to see what was going on.
“He then was randomly shot by the suspect,” sheriff’s spokesman Ed Troyer said.
Detectives do not believe the men knew each other.
When deputies arrived, they found Salway lying in the grass outside a coffee shop. He was taken to a local hospital, where he died.
Witnesses reported seeing a man run from the area east on Tule Lake Road so troopers helped contain the area while a search dog was brought out to find the gunman.
As the dog, Zepp, and its handler approached 132nd Street, they spotted a man run across the road and behind a mobile home. The suspect was found hiding in the backyard and taken into custody.
Investigators found a gun hidden in bushes.
No motive has been released, but detectives said the shooting appears to be random.
The suspect pointed a gun at another person walking in the area minutes before Salway was shot, and sent a family member a video of himself holding a gun and talking about “cleaning up the neighborhood,” Troyer said.
Prosecutors are expected to charge the alleged shooter Monday.
