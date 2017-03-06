Teen arrested for social media threat to Parkland school

1:45 Lakewood PD launches blood draw program to combat impaired driving Pause

1:30 Deputies shoot two in stolen truck after pursuit

1:16 Fatal shooting in Parkland

0:24 Happy birthday, Leonys

2:07 Hospital 'ghosts' linger as demolition nears

1:26 U.S. Rep. John Lewis makes inspiring speech on Martin Luther King Day

3:13 Pro-Trump rally in Olympia also draws protesters

1:43 Watch a calzone, pizza's best friend, come to life

2:06 Former Lakes standout Zach Banner on his NFL 'dream come true'