Teen arrested for social media threat to Parkland school

A threatening social media post meant heightened security at a Parkland school Monday as detectives searched for the teenage boy featured in the threat.
Officials at Washington High School became aware of the post about 9 p.m. Sunday and immediately notified the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department.
The post shows a boy holding what appears to be a handgun with the words “Don’t come to school tomorrow” written across the photo.
The teen did not attend school Monday but detectives tracked him down just before 1 p.m.. They were also questioning a girl believed to have helped spread the social media post.
School officials sent an email to parents regarding the situation about 11 p.m., and another email and automated voice message Monday morning after deciding to place campus on a modified lockdown.
“We did add a number of additional measures to ensure the safety of students and staff,” said Willie Painter, spokesman for the Franklin Pierce School District.
Two school resource officers were stationed at the school, as well as deputies patrolling the area. Exterior campus doors were kept locked and extra supervision was placed in school.
Although some parents chose to keep their children home from Washington High, officials said there were no problems on campus.
“Other than heightened security measures, the school day went as a school day typically goes,” Painter said.
