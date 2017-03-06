Crime

March 6, 2017 5:01 PM

Gig Harbor police want help IDing chain saw thief

By Kenny Ocker

kocker@thenewstribune.com

He might look well-suited for the outdoors with his beanie, beard and jackets, but that chain saw doesn’t belong to him.

Gig Harbor police are trying to identify a man who stole a chain saw from a hardware store there last month.

The theft took place Feb. 18 at the store in the 4800 block of Point Fosdick Drive Northwest, Police Chief Kelly Busey said Monday.

A surveillance photo shows the man with a box containing a chain saw under his arm as he walks out of the store.

Anyone with information about the theft is asked to contact police at 253-851-2236.

Kenny Ocker: 253-597-8627, @KennyOcker

