Gig Harbor police want help IDing chain saw thief

He might look well-suited for the outdoors with his beanie, beard and jackets, but that chain saw doesn’t belong to him.
Gig Harbor police are trying to identify a man who stole a chain saw from a hardware store there last month.
The theft took place Feb. 18 at the store in the 4800 block of Point Fosdick Drive Northwest, Police Chief Kelly Busey said Monday.
A surveillance photo shows the man with a box containing a chain saw under his arm as he walks out of the store.
Anyone with information about the theft is asked to contact police at 253-851-2236.
Kenny Ocker: 253-597-8627, @KennyOcker
