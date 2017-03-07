Crime

March 7, 2017 12:49 PM

Suspected Lakewood bank robber recognized from prior domestic violence incident

By Stacia Glenn

The suspected bank robber fled the scene, but Lakewood police were outside his front door in less than two hours.

Turns out a patrol officer recognized him from a surveillance photo of the holdup and remembered his address from a domestic violence call in January.

The robbery occurred about 2:30 p.m. Monday at the Key Bank branch in the 10400 block of Gravelly Lake Drive SW.

A man handed a note to a teller, took an undisclosed amount of cash and fled in a Toyota Camry. Surveillance cameras captured clear images of the suspect, which were then distributed throughout the department.

After a patrol officer recognized the alleged bank robber, a sergeant went by his home address and saw a Toyota Camry through a partially open garage door. It matched the description of a getaway car in the holdup.

As officers moved to surround the home, the suspected bank robber was spotted in a nearby yard trying to escape. He was taken into custody and booked on suspicion of first-degree robbery and residential burglary.

Money from the bank was found inside his pocket, police said.

