Man who severely beat woman in White Center might have prior victims

A 21-year-old man who sexually abused and severely beat a woman into a coma outside White Center last week likely has other victims, according to the King County Sheriff’s Office.
The 55-year-old victim remains in a medically induced coma. The suspect, Robert German, is charged with first-degree assault with sexual motivation and being held on $750,000 bail.
King County prosecutors said he “represents an extreme danger to the community,” court records show.
The attack took place about 2:30 a.m. Thursday in the 9600 block of 15th Avenue SW.
German allegedly grabbed the woman and dragged her into a secluded area behind a building as she kicked and fought to break free.
Investigators believe he stomped and kicked the victim for more than 10 minutes before fleeing.
A witness saw German run away, found the woman unconscious and called 911.
“Her face was beaten beyond recognition and her eyes swollen shut and mouth severely deformed,” records show.
Deputies arrested German nearby.
Both he and the victim are believed to be homeless.
The woman is expected to survive. She suffered fractures near her eye, jaw and nose, and needed stitches on her eyelids.
Detectives believe German might have attacked other women in the past due to the severity of this attack and is asking other victims to come forward.
He has lived in Auburn, Kent, Tukwila and south King County.
Anyone with information is asked to call the King County Sheriff’s Office at 206-296-3311.
