Good Samaritan gone bad: Man helps store clerk, then swings baton at her, documents say

0:43 Two arraigned in connection with Saturday slaying of Jason Emery Pause

2:48 Father and sister of armored-car guard murder victim cheer Odies Walker's life sentence

1:16 Fatal shooting in Parkland

1:15 Jury finds man guilty for fatal robbery of armored-car guard at Lakewood Walmart

1:04 What it looks like when political negotiations fail in Olympia

2:07 Hospital 'ghosts' linger as demolition nears

1:43 Watch a calzone, pizza's best friend, come to life

0:24 Happy birthday, Leonys

1:26 U.S. Rep. John Lewis makes inspiring speech on Martin Luther King Day