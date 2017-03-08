Man stabbed to death in Tacoma for gang initiation; 3 now charged

Two more men have been charged in the death of a man believed to have been stabbed as part of his friend’s gang initiation.
Pierce County prosecutors on Tuesday charged Juan Jose Gaitan Vasquez, 26, and Cesar Chicas-Carballo, 30, with first-degree murder for the April 28 death of Samuel Cruces-Vasquez. Warrants were issued for their arrest.
Jose Ayala Reyes, 24, pleaded not guilty in July to the same charge.
Detectives initially thought Ayala Reyes was the only person involved in the stabbing, but used surveillance video, receipts and witnesses to link Vasquez and Chicas-Carballo.
Charging papers give this account:
Cruces-Vasquez left the restaurant where he worked in Southcenter Mall and told a friend he was going to get drinks.
He was found stabbed outside his car in the 7800 block of South Trafton Street an hour later. Police believe he was also run over by another vehicle while lying in the road.
Cruces-Vasquez later died at Tacoma General Hospital from multiple stab wounds and blunt force trauma.
A knife was found on the ground outside his car, a disposable glove was found in the car and one of Ayala Reyes’ shoes was discovered wedged between the passenger door and the vehicle frame.
Investigators believe Ayala Reyes was riding in the passenger seat and Vasquez was in the backseat while Cruces-Vasquez drove.
Surveillance video from a nearby business shows the car stop in the road and a man walk to the driver’s side where Cruces-Vasquez is sitting. He then leaned forward as if striking the victim. The car rolled forward out of the camera’s range as a man walked next to it and eventually hit a stopped car.
Vasquez was allegedly in the backseat and reached from behind to stab Cruces-Vasquez in the neck and head.
“Samuel began kicking and struck the accelerator, causing the car to begin driving,” records show. “The vehicle crashed and pinned Ayala Reyes’ leg between the car and the vehicle they crashed into.”
Detectives identified Ayala Reyes as a suspect and used cellphone records to confirm he was in the area at the time Cruces-Vasquez was killed.
He lives in a mobile home park less than a mile from where Cruces-Vasquez’s body was found.
Ayala Reyes told investigators he stabbed his friend in the leg but denied stabbing him elsewhere. He said the attack on Cruces-Vasquez was part of his gang initiation.
“Jose states that it had to be Samuel that was killed,” according to charging documents.
A witness told investigators two men came to Ayala Reyes’ apartment that night, handed out disposable gloves and talked about killing the victim.
Receipts found in Ayala Reyes’ home showed he sent cash to Chicas-Carbello.
