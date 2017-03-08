Parkland dad missing for a month under suspicious circumstances

A Parkland man has been missing for nearly a month and investigators fear something has happened to him.
Daniel O’Leary, 32, left his home after arguing with his wife Feb. 11 and hasn’t been heard from since. He hasn’t shown up at work or called in, and his wife and 12-year-old daughter haven’t seen him.
There’s been no activity on his cellphone or bank account, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department.
A 2014 Ford Focus belonging to O’Leary was found two days after he disappeared, abandoned on the side of the road in the 10500 block of Fifth Avenue East in Spanaway.
The car was unlocked and the keys were on the ground nearby. There did not appear to be any mechanical issues with the vehicle.
Family members said O’Leary has never disappeared before and it’s unusual for him to be out of contact. They and friends organized several search parties in the area where his car was found, but found no sign of him.
O’Leary is described as 5 feet 8 inches tall and 155 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. He has several tattoos, including the name “Britney” on his right hand and “Alecia” on his left forearm.
His family said he was last seen wearing burgundy pants, a black shirt with white writing, a reflector jacket and gray shoes.
Anyone with information on O’Leary’s whereabouts is asked to call the Tacoma-Pierce County Crimestoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477).
Stacia Glenn: 253-597-8653
Comments