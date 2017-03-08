South Sound serial rapist Anthony Dias dies

1:04 What it looks like when political negotiations fail in Olympia Pause

1:43 Watch a calzone, pizza's best friend, come to life

13:49 Governor Jay Inslee speaks to the News Tribune editorial board

0:24 Happy birthday, Leonys

2:38 Washington coach Lorenzo Romar discusses 74-58 loss at USC

2:48 Father and sister of armored-car guard murder victim cheer Odies Walker's life sentence

1:16 Fatal shooting in Parkland

1:15 Jury finds man guilty for fatal robbery of armored-car guard at Lakewood Walmart

1:54 Oui, Tacoma school falls in love with everything French