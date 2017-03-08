Bank robber hits University Place bank

Pierce County sheriff’s deputies think they may have a serial bank robber on their hands.
About 11 a.m. Tuesday, a 6-foot-tall man with a medium to heavy build robbed the Wells Fargo in the 2600 block of Bridgeport Way West in University Place, according to Tacoma-Pierce County Crime Stoppers. He was wearing blue jeans, a black leather jacket over a hoodie, sunglasses and latex gloves, and he kept a white cloth in front of his face.
He entered the bank and gave the teller a note demanding cash, took the money and left the bank, the Crime Stoppers bulletin says.
The man is also believed to have held up the Wells Fargo branch in the 2600 block of North Pearl Street in Tacoma on Feb. 15 and the KeyBank branch in the 2400 block of Mildred Street West in University Place.
Anyone with information about the robberies is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 888-222-TIPS (8477). A reward of up to $1,000 may be offered for information that leads to criminal charges in the case.
Kenny Ocker: 253-597-8627, @KennyOcker
Comments