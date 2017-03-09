Teens charged in Lakewood shooting that killed 15-year-old boy

Two teenagers are now charged in a drive-by shooting outside a Lakewood apartment complex that killed a 15-year-old boy.

Malisha Morales and Zachary Glover, both 16, are scheduled to be arraigned Thursday on one count of first-degree murder and five counts of first-degree assault.

Co-defendant Billy Williamson, 22, pleaded not guilty to the same charges Monday and was jailed in lieu of $2 million bail.

Pierce County prosecutors contend the trio was responsible for a drive-by shooting in the 8300 block of 83rd Avenue Southwest that killed Chase McKee.

McKee was shot Friday and died Sunday.

Charging papers give this account:

Williamson and one of McKee’s friends had been trading threats online for some time. Morales used to date McKee’s friend but is now dating Williamson.

McKee’s friend invited Williamson to come fight and several of his friends decided to be present to ensure he wasn’t jumped.

Morales warned Williamson that her ex always carried a gun so they and Glover stopped to get a weapon, records show.

McKee and his friends walked outside from a stairwell for the fight as a car drove up.

Morales yelled at Glover and Williamson to shoot as they approached. Both fired into the group of teens and they dropped to the ground.

Moments later, they realized McKee had been shot in the head.

Morales and Glover were arrested shortly afterward in the vehicle used in the shooting. Williamson turned himself in Sunday.

Glover said he and the others discussed shooting McKee’s friend in the leg and beating him up, but admitted he and Williamson shot out of the car instead.

The teen claimed he used a BB gun but detectives said they found five .22-caliber and two .40-caliber shell casings.

Morales initially told investigators they fired in self-defense after McKee’s group shot at them, but later admitted the other group never shot at them.

“She said she heard Glover racking a gun from the rear of the vehicle as Williamson was firing from the passenger’s front seat,” records show.

McKee’s family described him as loving, energetic and vibrant.

They started a GoFundMe page to raise money for his burial.