Two accused of Tacoma kidnapping sentenced on lesser charges

Two of four defendants accused of robbing and kidnapping a Tacoma man held captive for 18 hours have been sentenced on lesser charges.
Jason Branch, 32, was found guilty of second-degree assault and sentenced to eight months in jail.
Zachary McGriff, 25, was convicted of obstruction of law enforcement and making a false or misleading statement to a public servant. He was sentenced to nearly nine months in jail.
Jurors acquitted them of kidnapping and robbery charges.
Pierce County Superior Court Judge Susan Serko sentenced the men Feb. 24 after the jury’s Feb. 10 verdict.
Co-defendants Danielle Carter, 33, and John Harniss, 27, were found not guilty.
The group was accused of robbing, kidnapping and assaulting the Tacoma man as he was getting into his car at his house June 3.
According to charging papers:
They punched the man, took his cellphone and wallet, and used his debit card at an ATM.
The man later told police the group held him for 18 hours in Branch and Carter’s home, where he was guarded by Branch. The man said he asked to use the bathroom and escaped through the bathroom window.
