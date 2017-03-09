Lakewood man charged with impersonating cop pleaded not guilty

A Lakewood man who allegedly forced a speeding driver off the road and held him at gunpoint appeared in court Thursday.
Michael Landen Jr., 38, pleaded not guilty to second-degree assault and first-degree criminal impersonation.
He was being held on $250,000 bail after King County prosecutors described his behavior as “dangerous” and “threatening.”
Landen was arrested Feb. 20 after a plainclothes detective witnessed him aggressively trying to pull over a Lexus sedan on Interstate 5 in Seattle.
Landen was in a Ford Crown Victoria, which is used by many law enforcement agencies, and was driving about 70 mph when the detective spotted him.
At first, the detective assumed Landen was an officer until he realized there were no exempt license plates on the Crown Victoria.
Landen drove so closely to the sedan that his car practically touched the sedan’s bumper, and then swerved at the other vehicle so the Lexus was forced to swerve out of its lane.
Eventually the man driving the sedan exited the freeway and pulled over.
“The defendant told the sedan’s driver that he was a cop and then pointed a loaded handgun at the victim’s face,” according to charging papers.
The detective who witnessed the episode also pulled over and arrested Landen, who claimed that he turned on the flashing lights in an attempt to get the other driver to slow down.
He denied pointing a gun at the other driver or even seeing the car again once he got off I-5.
In Landen’s car were a loaded handgun, body armor, jacket with a shoulder patch resembling the ones worn by Tukwila police officers, two gun magazines and a gun belt complete with a knife, taser, handcuffs and flashlight, police said.
Investigators said Landen apparently ran a Lakewood security company called POIICE, which they noted could be read as POLICE by some.
The company’s page said POIICE stands for Professional Officers Involved in Community Enhancement.
This isn’t the first time Landen has impersonated a police officer, records show.
He was forced to leave the U.S. Air Force after being involuntarily committed and a former captain told investigators he had ongoing concerns about Landen impersonating law enforcement when he was in the military.
Stacia Glenn: 253-597-8653
