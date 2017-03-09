Man hits wife in face with wrench, blinds her, Pierce County prosecutors allege

0:49 Anne Buck builds a wall in downtown Olympia Pause

1:04 What it looks like when political negotiations fail in Olympia

2:48 Father and sister of armored-car guard murder victim cheer Odies Walker's life sentence

1:45 Lakewood PD launches blood draw program to combat impaired driving

1:16 Fatal shooting in Parkland

4:16 TNT's Gregg Bell at NFL Combine on dance Seahawks are doing for their O-line

1:54 Oui, Tacoma school falls in love with everything French

13:49 Governor Jay Inslee speaks to the News Tribune editorial board

1:45 Matchless Brewery Makes Move to Its Own Space.mp4