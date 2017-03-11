Sex offender registrations in Pierce County

The following convicted sex offenders have recently registered to live in Pierce County.
Each is categorized as a Level 3 sex offender — those considered most likely to commit similar crimes. None is wanted by law enforcement officers at this time.
All convicted sex offenders registered to live in Tacoma and Pierce County are listed on the Sheriff’s Department’s website at piercesheriff.org.
Herbert O. Vannest
Age: 44.
Description: 5 feet 3 and 185 pounds, black hair with brown eyes.
Where registered to live: 1900 block of East 63rd Street, Tacoma.
Criminal history: Convicted in 1993 of first-degree child rape in Pierce County for repeatedly sexually assaulting an 11-year-old girl.
Sex offender treatment: Participated in a treatment program while incarcerated.
For more information: Call Tacoma police Detective Christie Yglesias at 253-591-5869.
Thomas Kershner
Age: 44.
Description: 5 feet 11 and 180 pounds, brown hair and brown eyes.
Where registered to live: 2500 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Way, Tacoma.
Criminal history: Convicted in 2015 of second-degree incest in Clark County for sexually assaulting a girl over a six-year span. Convicted in 1991 of first-degree incest in Yakima County for sexually assaulting a 12-year-old girl. Convicted in 1988 of indecent liberties in Pierce County for sexually abusing several girls ages 2 to 8.
Sex offender treatment: Did not participate in a treatment program while incarcerated.
For more information: Call Yglesias at 253-591-5869.
Dennis W. Petersen
Age: 46.
Description: 6 feet 4 and 238 pounds, black hair with blue eyes.
Where registered to live: 4100 block of 200th Street East, Spanaway.
Criminal history: Convicted in 1989 on three counts of first-degree child molestation in Snohomish County for sexually abusing three boys he knew from church and his mobile home park. Convicted in 1986 of first-degree statutory rape for sexually assaulting a 9-year-old boy.
Sex offender treatment: Participated in a treatment program while incarcerated but did not complete it.
For more information: Call Pierce County sheriff’s Detective Ray Shaviri at 253-798-2689.
Andrew M. Bowman
Age: 20.
Description: 5 feet 6 and 148 pounds, black hair and black eyes.
Where registered to live: Transient in Pierce County.
Criminal history: Convicted in 2010 of aggravated sexual assault of a child in Corycell County, Texas, for sexually abusing a 6-year-old girl. Convicted in 2011 on two counts of first-degree child molestation in Thurston County for sexually assaulting a 4-year-old boy.
Sex offender treatment: Participated in a treatment program while incarcerated.
For more information: Call Shaviri at 253-798-2689.
Stacia Glenn: 253-597-8653
