Tacoma man faces attempted murder charge for December shooting

A Tacoma man charged in a January shooting in Lakewood now faces an attempted murder charge from a December shooting in Parkland.
Kelsey Phillips, 19, was arraigned Friday on second-degree attempted murder, first-degree assault and drive-by shooting charges in Pierce County Superior Court for the Dec. 8 incident. His bail was set at $500,000 in the case.
According to charging documents:
Two brothers were getting gas about 1 a.m. Dec. 8 when they saw a pair of cars chasing one another. They left the gas station only to see the cars again, this time with a passenger of one of the cars now riding on the hood of the other. The brothers followed them, then found the two cars at the Sprinker Recreation Center, 14824 C St. S., with one of the cars blocked the other from leaving the parking lot.
One of the brothers got out of his car to ask if everything was all right. Phillips, the driver of one of the vehicles, got out of the car and shot one of the brothers in the arm and chest.
The wounded brother ended up staying in the hospital “for some time.”
Pierce County sheriff’s detectives did not find shell casings at the scene of the shooting, but they did find a .38-caliber bullet with blood on it. Surveillance video from the gas station where the incident started corroborated the brothers’ story.
The deputy obtaining the surveillance footage from the gas station saw one of the cars involved in the shooting going through a nearby fast-food drive-thru and arrested its driver, Shamille Bullard. Bullard told detectives he drove Phillips after the shooting to a Fife motel.
As Bullard was being arrested, the deputy watched Demetrius Crawford dump his 9mm pistol in the bushes near the restaurant. Bullard later identified him and the firearm in question, which deputies had recovered.
The day after the Parkland shooting, Lakewood police responded to an accidental shooting in a motel room. They believe Phillips and two other people were in the room when one of them accidentally shot the other in the chest with Phillips’ .38-caliber revolver, which they seized.
Test bullets fired from the revolver, which had a destroyed serial number, were similar to the bullet recovered at the Parkland shooting. The bullet was too damaged for a conclusive finding.
Before being arraigned Friday, Phillips, Bullard and Crawford were still in custody on four counts of first-degree assault and one count of drive-by shooting stemming from the Jan. 8 incident in Lakewood.
Prosecutors believe the three men were involved in a shooting at a Lakewood fast-food restaurant that left Crawford with a leg wound. They then went to the apartment complex of the person who shot Crawford and opened fire, hitting an SUV and nearly shooting two people in a nearby apartment, according to charging documents.
Bullard, 21, of Spanaway was charged with first-degree rendering criminal assistance in the Parkland shooting; Crawford, 19, of Midland was charged with first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.
Bullard and Crawford saw their bails set at $100,000 each for their new charges.
