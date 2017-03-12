Man sentenced for shooting at pedestrians as Lakewood officer watched

The second of two felons who opened fire on pedestrians as a Lakewood police officer watched was sentenced to seven years in prison for the offense.
Cory Campbell, 29, pleaded guilty to drive-by shooting, first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm and attempting to elude police in Pierce County Superior Court on Feb. 27. An unlawful possession of a controlled substance charge and four second-degree assault charges were dismissed as part of the plea agreement.
His co-defendant, Tywaun Jefferson, 23, pleaded guilty as charged in November to drive-by shooting and first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm, agreeing to serve four years and nine months in prison.
Campbell and Jefferson fired their guns from a vehicle at three pedestrians May 7 near Wards Lake Park on 84th Street South in Lakewood. The Lakewood police sergeant who watched the shooting then pursued the men, who fled.
Campbell led the sergeant on a short chase before crashing, and both men were arrested then.
Marijuana and cocaine were in the vehicle, and Campbell had a sock with 27 bullets stuffed into his pants.
