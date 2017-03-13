Felon found hiding behind giant teddy bear

A wanted felon chose a unique hiding spot when a gang unit came looking for him at a Tacoma home: he crouched behind a giant teddy bear.
The 32-year-old had a warrant out for his arrest when Pierce County sheriff’s deputies appeared on his doorstep Thursday.
Deputies said they searched the Brookdale area home but didn’t initially see the man they were looking for. Their attention was focused on a 6-foot-tall plush teddy bear.
“The suspect was ordered to show his hands and come out from behind the teddy bear,” sheriff’s spokesman Ed Troyer said.
The felon declined, and was arrested after a brief scuffle with deputies.
A search of his bedroom led to the discovery of heroin, various prescription pills and a loaded revolver stolen during a Puyallup car prowl in December.
He pleaded not guilty Friday to second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm and unlawful possession of a controlled substance and was ordered held on $100,000 bail.
No word on who the teddy bear belonged to.
