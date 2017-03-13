Time to slow down near Stewart Middle School again

With Stewart Middle School reopening Monday, Tacoma police are turning on the speed zone cameras nearby.
The school, at 5010 Pacific Ave., was closed in September 2015 as part of a $66 million renovation. As it wasn’t an active school zone during construction, the cameras were deactivated.
Tacoma police will issue warnings for the first two weeks the cameras are active, police spokeswoman Loretta Cool wrote in a news release, but tickets will again be issued March 27.
The cameras are active during school hours, when the speed limit on Pacific Avenue is lowered to 20 mph.
