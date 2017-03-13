Crime

2-car rollover blocks state Route 18 in Auburn

By Kenny Ocker

A two-car rollover collision left westbound state Route 18 blocked in Auburn for about an hour Wednesday afternoon and the driver fled to parts unknown, according to the Washington State Patrol.

The crash happened about 1:38 p.m. on SR 18 at the Auburn Way exit and the driver fled on foot down the offramp, State Patrol spokesman Rick Johnson said.

Auburn police responded to the wreck before the State Patrol could arrive, Johnson said, but neither agency could find the driver who fled.

The driver of the second car in the collision was uninjured, Johnson said.

