1 dead after Fife collision, police say

Pierce County sheriff's deputies investigate the scene in the 9600 block of Golden Givens Road East near Midland where deputies shot and injured two people early Tuesday in a stolen Ford 250 after they drove at deputies after a pursuit.
Presiding juror John Hellwich talks Monday about how he and other jurors found Odies Walker guilty in the fatal robbery of an armored-car guard at the Lakewood Walmart. Walker, 49, helped organize the 2009 robbery and shooting of 38-year-old Kurt Husted.
Kris Woodrow, a dispatcher for Sound Sound 911, shows how she dispatches police and Central Pierce firefighter/paramedic Brad Watamura shows how emergency responders use the Mobile Data Computer in fire trucks and ambulances.
Tacoma resident Mike Guza's surveillance cameras recorded a woman stealing his mail while he was at his home on E. 34th St. last week. He installed the system last November after someone shot at his SUV with a pellet gun while he was in the vehicle.