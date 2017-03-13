Graham raid nets $50,000 in heroin alone, deputies say

2:10 Doll doctor mends more than toys Pause

0:35 Two teens charged in Lakewood shooting that killed 15-year-old boy

0:46 Suspect charged in drive-by shooting that killed teen

2:30 Alternatives to Violence workshop in Pierce County

2:24 Felicia Hambrick talks about her serious pit bull attack

1:27 The Hilltop cafe where everyone knows your name

1:59 Pete Carroll at NFL Combine on staff changes, philosophy on DBs

2:04 Seahawks GM John Schneider on cap space, free agency relating to combine

1:04 What it looks like when political negotiations fail in Olympia