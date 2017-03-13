2 arrested after high-speed chase, trying to enter I-5 wrong way

2:10 Doll doctor mends more than toys Pause

0:35 Two teens charged in Lakewood shooting that killed 15-year-old boy

2:03 Man accused of decapitating 2 women, torching Tacoma house to cover up crime

1:57 Tacoma Police spokeswoman Loretta Cool talks about massage parlor busts

0:46 Suspect charged in drive-by shooting that killed teen

2:16 As the water level rises, so does the cost of living on the coast

1:27 The Hilltop cafe where everyone knows your name

0:24 Happy birthday, Leonys

1:04 What it looks like when political negotiations fail in Olympia