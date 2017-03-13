2 arrested after high-speed chase, trying to enter I-5 wrong way

A man fleeing from Thurston County sheriff’s deputies was arrested after trying to go the wrong way on Interstate 5 on Monday night, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
The chase started about 5:30 p.m. on the old Pacific Highway in Nisqually, sheriff’s spokeswoman Sgt. Carla Carter said, when the man failed to stop at a stop sign.
The car fled north at high speeds into Pierce County with deputies in pursuit, Carter said.
When the vehicle approached Interstate 5 from the Mounts Road interchange, it attempted to go down an offramp, she said. A pursuing deputy was able to ram the car and stop it there, crunching its trunk.
“We try to disable the vehicle as soon as the pursuit starts,” Carter said. “There was a little bit more of an urgency to that, I’m sure.”
The male driver, who had a felony warrant, and his male passenger were both arrested after the pursuit, Carter said.
Kenny Ocker: 253-597-8627, @KennyOcker
