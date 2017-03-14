3 more charged in Graham marijuana grow exposed by sprinkler alarm

It was a sprinkler alarm that brought authorities to a marijuana grow in Graham.
When Pierce County sheriff’s deputies searched the warehouse Dec. 14, they found a 28-year-old man hiding inside one of the rooms.
There were also 1,600 marijuana plants spread across six rooms in various stages of growth.
The operation was protected by 16 surveillance cameras and two armed men, according to court documents.
Deputies were called to check on the warehouse after a sprinkler system set off an alarm. After finding the pot and evidence that someone was living there, they called in a search dog and found the man hiding.
During the investigation, three men pulled up in a Volkswagon Jetta and allegedly admitted to knowing about or being involved with the marijuana grow.
The 28-year-old was arrested and charged with unlawful manufacturing of a controlled substance. He pleaded not guilty in December.
On Monday, prosecutors charged three more men - ages 26, 27 and 32 - with the same charge. They are set to be arraigned March 27.
Surveillance footage captured the men practicing drawing and aiming their guns, records show.
Stacia Glenn: 253-597-8653
