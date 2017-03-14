3 more charged in Graham marijuana grow exposed by sprinkler alarm

1:16 Fatal shooting in Parkland Pause

0:35 Two teens charged in Lakewood shooting that killed 15-year-old boy

2:16 As the water level rises, so does the cost of living on the coast

3:16 As Jimmy Graham talks about huge Seahawks night, Russell Wilson yells "Bad man!"

4:16 TNT's Gregg Bell at NFL Combine on dance Seahawks are doing for their O-line

1:04 What it looks like when political negotiations fail in Olympia

2:10 Doll doctor mends more than toys

1:27 The Hilltop cafe where everyone knows your name

0:24 Happy birthday, Leonys