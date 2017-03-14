‘It’s disturbing and unsettling that someone would do that,’ says Olympia woman whose car was spray painted with racial epithet

4:16 TNT's Gregg Bell at NFL Combine on dance Seahawks are doing for their O-line Pause

1:04 What it looks like when political negotiations fail in Olympia

1:37 Tacoma officer killed responding to domestic violence call

0:46 Suspect charged in drive-by shooting that killed teen

1:19 Pierce County Sheriff’s SWAT team shoots suspected cop killer

0:25 Police line street outside hospital after officer shot and killed in Tacoma

2:16 As the water level rises, so does the cost of living on the coast

3:16 As Jimmy Graham talks about huge Seahawks night, Russell Wilson yells "Bad man!"

1:59 Pete Carroll at NFL Combine on staff changes, philosophy on DBs