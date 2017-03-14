Man gives Tacoma police name of someone else … someone with warrants

Pro tip: If you’re going to tell police you’re someone else, make sure you use someone who doesn’t also have warrants out for their arrest.
A 31-year-old Sumner man failed at that, according to court documents, and now he faces charges of second-degree identity theft and making a false statement to police in Pierce County Superior Court.
So here’s how this went down, according to charging papers:
A hotel in the 8800 block of South Hosmer Street got a call from a man from Ontario, Canada, about 5 a.m. Sunday, saying someone who rented a room fraudulently used his credit card to secure it.
Officers responded to the hotel and talked with a clerk, and one clerk said a “very old and beat-up credit card” was used to reserve the deposit on the room and the numbers had to be entered manually.
The name listed on the card did not match the name of the person to whom the account belonged.
So they asked the man in the room if he was the person in question, which he said he was.
He produced his wallet, with the other man’s ID in it.
Police ran the identification, only to find warrants for that man’s arrest.
Then they figured out that the man’s blue eyes weren’t the same as the other man’s brown eyes, and that there was a distinctive arm tattoo that wasn’t there.
“The officers confronted him with the information and he initially tried to stick with his alias, but came clean when the officer advised him they would just book him and his fingerprints would tell a different tale,” prosecutors wrote.
The man said he knew the person whose identity he had stolen, but he didn’t know where he was located.
The arrested man has two warrants for his arrest from Bonney Lake, and one each from Sumner, King County District Court and King County Superior Court.
Kenny Ocker: 253-597-8627, @KennyOcker
