Police want your help identifying burglary suspects

Bonney Lake police are seeking help identifying two burglars captured on surveillance cameras Tuesday.
The two men in their 20s are believed to have been in the city from noon to 2 p.m., the department posted on Twitter.
Police believe the men entered a home in the city through an upstairs window before ransacking the place and stealing many items.
Anyone with information about the burglary, the men or their whereabouts is asked to contact Bonney Lake police at 253-863-2218.
Kenny Ocker: 253-597-8627, @KennyOcker
