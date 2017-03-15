Felon fatally shot by deputy outside Fife motel is identified

A 36-year-old felon fatally shot by a Pierce County sheriff’s deputy after he allegedly drove over another deputy and prepared to try again has been identified as Ryan Lapointe Rosa.
A Special Investigations team was looking for Rosa because he had a warrant for failing to appear at trial and was a suspect in several burglaries.
They tracked him Tuesday to a Fife motel in the 5200 block of 20th Street East and pulled into the parking lot to find Rosa and another woman inside a Pontiac.
Knowing Rosa has a history of trying to elude police, the deputies used their unmarked car to block in Rosa’s vehicle and ordered him out of the car.
He refused. His passenger, an unidentified woman, was taken out of the Pontiac and taken into custody.
Rosa then tried to escape, driving the Pontiac over a curb and through a grassy area before backing into a deputy’s car.
Deputies used pepper spray in an attempt to stop Rosa but he managed to drive forward and strike one of the deputies, knocking him to the ground.
When Rosa appeared to be driving toward the wounded deputy again, another member of the Special Investigations unit shot him.
“Our other guy probably saved his life by shooting him (Rosa), making sure that he didn’t back over him a second time,” sheriff’s spokesman Ed Troyer said.
The deputy who was struck by the Pontiac suffered minor injuries. The deputy who shot Rosa was placed on paid administrative leave, which is standard procedure after a police shooting.
The deputies have not been identified.
Investigators are trying to determine who owns the Pontiac, which is registered in Snohomish County and doesn’t belong to Rosa or the woman he was with.
Rosa had eight felony convictions and more than 30 arrests in the last 17 years, KIRO reported.
Convictions include assault, possession of stolen property and several drug offenses, court records show.
A warrant was issued for Rosa last year after he failed to show up and face charges of unlawful possession of a stolen vehicle, obstructing a police officer, attempting to elude police, unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and third-degree driving with a suspended license.
