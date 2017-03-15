Shelton restaurant owner shot by ‘demanding’ customer

The owner of a Shelton restaurant is in stable condition after being shot multiple times Wednesday morning during a Kiwanis Club meeting.
The incident took place about 7:45 a.m. at Spencer Lake Bar and Grill, 1180 E. Pickering Road. The restaurant was open earlier than usual in order to host the club.
A man walked into the restaurant and was “being real loud and obnoxious and demanding,” according to Chief Criminal Deputy Ryan Spurling of the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. The man was asked to be quiet, but he refused, and a scuffle ensued with the owner.
The man ended up shooting the owner about three times with a small caliber handgun. Despite his injuries, the owner helped subdue and disarm the suspect before police arrived, Spurling said. The owner has been identified as Larry Lawrence.
“He’s one tough individual,” said Spurling, noting that Lawrence was in stable condition Wednesday afternoon at Providence St. Peter Hospital in Olympia.
No one else was hurt during the shooting. Spurling said some children also witnessed the incident.
The suspect has been booked into Mason County Jail and is scheduled to appear Thursday in Mason County Superior Court. His identity and age have not been released.
Comments