Stolen handguns recovered at Chinook Middle School during suspect’s arrest

2:16 As the water level rises, so does the cost of living on the coast Pause

0:45 Emergency responders work to extricate deputy from vehicle

0:35 Two teens charged in Lakewood shooting that killed 15-year-old boy

0:46 Suspect charged in drive-by shooting that killed teen

0:42 Lorenzo Romar reflects on difficult season at Washington

2:25 University Place explains drastic Grandview Drive tree trimming

1:26 Mulvaney: Trump's budget 'blueprint' will represent 'top-line numbers only'

1:40 Stomp Out Tobacco at Clover Creek Elementary School

2:10 Flamboyant pot retailer doubles down on cannabis