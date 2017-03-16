Clerk pleads guilty to killing shoplifter at Spanaway store

A Spanaway store owner accused of fatally shooting a man who tried to steal cigarettes pleaded guilty to second-degree murder Thursday.
Pierce County prosecutors said Min Sik Kim, 31, shot Jakeel Mason as he tried to run out of the Pacific Quick Stop on March 25.
Mason had tried to put several packs of cigarettes in his pockets, another customer told Kim, and Kim and Mason fought, according to charging papers.
As Mason tried to flee, Kim fired, prosecutors said.
Video footage from the store showed Mason no longer was a threat to Kim and was running away when he was shot, prosecutors said in charging the store owner.
Mason, 21, died at the scene.
Kim’s sentencing is set for June 23.
