Graham animal abuser gets 30 days in jail

A Graham woman was sentenced to 30 days in jail last week after pleading guilty to four counts of animal cruelty.
Heidi Anne Christensen, 53, admitted to the four animal cruelty counts in Pierce County Superior Court in exchange for four other counts of animal cruelty being dropped. The rest of a yearlong jail sentence is suspended on condition of good behavior.
Christensen has been barred from owning pets for 10 years as part of the plea agreement.
She was arrested and charged in February 2016 and accused of abusing 13 alpacas, a horse, a llama, a turtle, a green parrot, three dogs and two cats.
Many of the animals had no food or water and weren’t properly taken care of. Animal control officers found 16 animal skulls on the property.
There were aquariums in the home with dank, stagnant water but no fish.
Kenny Ocker: 253-597-8627, @KennyOcker
Comments