2 teens arrested after Kent school bus driver threatened

Two young men were arrested Thursday for threatening the driver of a school bus and flashing a handgun at him, Kent police said.
The incident happened about 3 p.m. at 64th Avenue South and West Meeker Street while a Kent school bus driver was stopped at a red light.
Two boys, whose ages were not immediately known, were standing at a public bus stop nearby and allegedly began shouting threats at the bus driver.
One of the boys displayed a handgun tucked into his waistband, police said.
The bus driver continued down the street and called 911.
Officers found the boys nearby and took them into custody. One still had a handgun on him. They were booked into King County Juvenile Detention Center.
Police said the threats were directed at the bus driver, not students on board.
“The bus driver conducted himself in a professional and thoughtful manger considering these circumstances,” Commander Jarod Kasner said.
