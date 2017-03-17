Former Pierce County teacher sentenced for voyeurism

A former Clover Park School District teacher was sentenced to jail Friday for looking into the windows of a woman’s North Tacoma apartment.
Pierce County Superior Court Judge Stephanie Arend sentenced 34-year-old Michael Crouch to nine months in jail, which is what the defense and prosecution recommended.
Crouch pleaded guilty last month to two counts of voyeurism as part of negotiations with prosecutors, and will need to register as a sex offender.
He once was a teacher at Hudtloff Middle School in Lakewood, but school district spokeswoman Kim Prentice said Friday he no longer is an employee.
His crimes didn’t involve Clover Park students.
According to charging papers, the woman told police she’d seen someone looking into her apartment about seven times from May 2015 to June 2016, including at times when she was changing.
After she and her roommate got a look at the car the person was driving, police traced it to Crouch.
His attorney did not return a News Tribune phone call Friday.
