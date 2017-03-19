Police Beat: Switched plates, a child custody fight and ‘heroin maggots’

Editor’s note: Compiled from reports to Tacoma police and the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office.
March 12: The blue 1997 Mercedes drifted into the middle lane, which was where the Tacoma officer happened to be driving.
The officer tapped his brakes to avoid a collision and followed, flicking on his emergency lights. The driver pulled into a gas station in the 2600 block of South 38th Street, a stone’s throw from Tacoma police headquarters.
The officer ran the license plate. It was tied to a 1989 Mercury Grand Marquis, not a 1997 Mercedes. He spoke to the driver, a 30-year-old man who said, “Yeah, I know why you pulled me over. I have bad tail lights.”
That wasn’t the reason, the officer explained. Drifting into the middle lane was the problem. Did the man have his license, registration and proof of insurance?
The man had none of those things, but he gave his name. He said he’d just bought the car from his mother. He said he had warrants for his arrest.
The officer asked the man to step out of the car and cuffed him. The man got loud. The officer put him in the patrol car and ran his name through a records check. The man’s license was suspended, and he had a warrant for driving with a suspended license.
The man said he owned the license plate. A records check said he didn’t. A check of the vehicle’s identification number revealed a different owner.
The officer told the man he was under arrest for the warrant. The man called him a racist. The officer booked him into the Pierce County Jail on the warrant.
March 14: The confrontation at the elementary school turned ugly when staffers wouldn’t let the 36-year-old mother see her daughter.
There was a reason: State staffers from Child Protective Services had taken the child into protective custody.
A sheriff’s deputy answering a distress call drove to the Parkland-area school and spoke with the principal and other staff members.
The principal said CPS had called earlier in the day to say the child would be picked up. Apparently, the mother had been notified. She came to the school and demanded to see her daughter.
When staffers refused, the mother blew up, walked around the halls and yelled at staffers and students. The school was placed on a temporary lockdown.
The mother burst into her daughter’s first-grade classroom, swore at the teacher and shouted at the children, a witness said. She found a group of parents in another room, holding a PTA meeting. She shouted at them.
The principal said she confronted the mother in the hall and told her to leave the building. Instead, the mother squared off, yelling, “Where’s my daughter?”
The mother followed with a threat: “Do you know who I’m related to?”
The principal said police had been called. The mother briefly walked away, then turned back with balled fists. Moments later, the mother left the building. The principal described the hallway encounter and said she was afraid. A witness backed her up.
The deputy saw the mother’s name and recognized it from previous contacts. He knew she ran hot.
The deputy and a sergeant drove to the mother’s address. She wasn’t home, but they found her walking nearby. They told her she was under arrest, read her rights and cuffed her.
Had she been at the school earlier?
“They took my kid,” the mother said.
Had she threatened the principal?
The mother said nothing. A little later, referring to the principal, she added, “She knew about my record.”
The mother was booked into the Pierce County Jail on suspicion of felony harassment and told she was banned from the grounds of the elementary school.
March 15: The dispatch call reported angry rice-throwing and a man waving a gun.
Two sheriff’s deputies drove to the intersection of 50th Avenue East and 70th Street East and spoke to a woman, 45, who was waiting in her car.
She lived nearby. She said she had left her house after another fight with her brother, 48, who had tried to follow her. She had a protection order against him, filed three weeks earlier.
One deputy knew all about that; he had served the man with the order in February.
The woman said her brother threw a pan of rice at her car and waved a gun. The deputies escorted her back to her home. Immediately, they saw the man’s car parked nearby and called for backup.
The woman said she caught her brother using heroin in the kitchen, and got mad at him. In turn, he got mad at her, threw the rice and waved the gun. The woman said she was sure he would shoot her right there. She said her brother had been squatting in a neighboring house where a friend had been killed recently, and he was hanging out with “heroin maggots.”
Within five minutes, deputies spotted the man walking nearby. One drew a gun and told him to stop. They cuffed him and placed him in a patrol car. The man carried no gun.
The man was angry. He said his sister was lying. He said he hadn’t pointed a gun at her. He said he threw the pan of rice to the ground. Deputies had seen bits of rice and milk on the woman’s car.
The man said his family had given him a gun to protect himself from the people who had killed the guy in the house where he was staying. He said the gun was in his car. He said he was going to jail, but everyone was out to get him.
Deputies booked the man into the Pierce County Jail on suspicion of felony harassment and unlawful possession of a firearm.
