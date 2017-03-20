Crime

Student makes threat toward Kalles Junior High, is arrested, police say

By Kenny Ocker

Puyallup police on Sunday night detained a Kalles Junior High School student who made threats against their school, the department announced.

School will continue as scheduled Monday throughout the Puyallup School District.

Police learned of the threat about 4:50 p.m. Sunday when a Kalles Junior High student saw the threat on social media and told his parents, who called police.

A detective and an officer were able to determine the threat was made by an eighth-grader at the school. The student was arrested about 8:45 p.m.

Parents were informed of the threat, the police release says.

