Detectives want help identifying SeaTac robbery suspect

Detectives are asking for the public’s help identifying a man who robbed a woman at gunpoint a week ago in SeaTac.
The incident happened 8:30 p.m. March 13 in the 21200 block of 40th Avenue South.
The victim was in her parked car when the man approached her, pulled a gun and demanded her “stuff.”
The man stole her iPhone and then fled in a vehicle.
The suspect is described as an Asian man in his 30s who is 5 feet 6 inches to 5 feet 8 inches tall with a thin build. He had a thin mustache and was described as having a small mouth and chin. He was last seen wearing a Brixton baseball cap, a dark colored zip-up jacket and dark jeans.
When he fled, he got into the passenger side of a newer white SUV.
Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to call the King County Sheriff’s Office at 206-296-3311 or you may remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 by calling Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477).
