Man shot after allegedly pulling knife at Calico Cat Motel is sentenced

A man shot after he allegedly pulled a knife on an employee of the Calico Cat Motel has been sentenced nearly nine years in prison.
Sean Lee Gorr, 32, took the bullet to his shoulder at the Tacoma motel on Pacific Avenue on Nov. 16, two days before it was closed
He pleaded guilty Thursday to charges of first-degree unlawful gun possession and three counts of second-degree assault, as part of negotiations with Pierce County prosecutors.
Superior Court Judge Stephanie Arend then sentenced him to eights years, 11 months in prison.
Gorr’s attorney did not return a News Tribune phone call Monday.
Charging papers give this account:
Gorr punched his estranged girlfriend in the back outside her apartment and pointed a gun at her and her mother Oct. 29. The mother called police, and Gorr took off as officers arrived.
On Nov. 11, what sounded like a fight broke out in Gorr’s room at the Calico Cat, and when no one answered the door the manager’s son opened it.
The girlfriend was on the bed, and looked scared as Gorr hovered over her. Then Gorr pointed a gun at the employee and left.
Gorr was not allowed to have a firearm because of prior convictions for first-degree child rape, first-degree burglary and second-degree assault.
Five days later the girlfriend ran to the front office of the motel, and said Gorr had assaulted her. The manager’s son and others went to the room and told Gorr to leave.
That led to a struggle, and the son pointed a gun at Gorr and told him to keep his hands in sight. Instead, Gorr pulled a knife and the employee fired, wounding Gorr.
The employee was not charged.
Tacoma code enforcement officers shut down the Calico Cat a couple days later, after most of the rooms tested positive for methamphetamine.
