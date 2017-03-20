Man sentenced to 3 years in prison for shooting outside Tacoma club

A man has been sentenced in a case that left one person wounded after being hit in the knee with a bullet fragment outside a Tacoma nightclub in May.
Stephon Antonio Green, 21, was sentenced to three years in prison after he pleaded guilty to one count of drive-by shooting and two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm.
Pierce County Superior Court Judge Stephanie Arend sentenced Green on March 9.
His lawyer, Ann Mahony, declined to comment Monday on his behalf.
The shooting happened May 22 near The Town nightclub in the 700 block of Pacific Avenue of Tacoma.
According to police and charging papers:
The wounded man told investigators he had been at the club with friends, and Green and another person had taunted them.
Green fired a shot in the club and followed the man and his friends outside. Green fired again, and the man was wounded by the bullet fragment.
Police found a .40-caliber handgun near the driver’s side of the car Green was driving after he ran off after the shooting.
Comments