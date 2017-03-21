Woman found incompetent to stand trial for dead cats found in Bonney Lake mobile home

1:27 1 dead after Fife collision, police say Pause

1:08 Man charged with fatally shooting woman in Tacoma

0:39 Fire at Gig Harbor restaurant

2:42 In the next Pierce County election, you’ll vote with ovals instead of arrows

0:24 Happy birthday, Leonys

13:49 Governor Jay Inslee speaks to the News Tribune editorial board

4:16 TNT's Gregg Bell at NFL Combine on dance Seahawks are doing for their O-line

1:13 Sounders forward Jordan Morris talks about winning the home opener

1:43 Watch a calzone, pizza's best friend, come to life