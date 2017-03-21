Thurston County murder suspect posts $2.5 million bail

A suspect accused of killing a Thurston County man and dumping his body in a river has been released from jail after posting $2.5 million bail.
Jeremy Brian Leininger, 20, posted the bond money earlier this month after being charged with first-degree murder. According to the conditions of release, Leininger has been placed on electronic home monitoring and is residing with his parents — who posted the bail — in the 5500 block of Pleasant Hill Road in Kelso. He is allowed to travel only to court, to his attorney’s office or to any verified medical situations.
A jury trial has been tentatively scheduled for July 24.
Leininger was arrested Feb. 10 in connection with the death of Rainier resident Clark Edward Calquhoun, 53.
Calquhoun was reported missing nearly a month before his body was discovered Jan. 29 in the Coweeman River in Cowlitz County. Calquhoun had been shot and stabbed, according to court documents. Leininger reportedly told a witness that he had lured Calquhoun into the woods, where he shot him, then used a truck to drag the body.
Calquhoun had been living in a trailer and working on a Yelm-area ranch owned by Leininger’s uncle, Gerald Leininger, according to court documents. The victim was last seen after Jeremy Leininger approached him and asked for help feeding cattle on the ranch at Zeller Road Southeast and 133rd Avenue Southeast.
