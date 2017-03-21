Victim identified, witnesses sought in fatal I-5 rollover

The Washington State Patrol is trying to find any witnesses to a Friday night fatal rollover crash on Interstate 5 in Kent.
In the crash, the car was driving southbound on I-5 just south of state Route 516 when it struck the left guardrail, flipped and landed upside-down in the median, Trooper Rick Johnson wrote in a news release.
A female passenger was ejected from the vehicle and landed in the northbound lanes of I-5, where she was struck multiple times and killed.
King County medical examiners on Tuesday identified the woman as Joy Brannon, 28.
Troopers are unsure which of the other three people in the car was driving at the time of the crash, Johnson wrote, though all three were thought to be impaired.
Because of the suspected impairment, the crash is being investigated as a vehicular homicide case.
One driver on northbound I-5 was injured when trying to avoid the woman’s body and rolled their car off the right side of the freeway.
Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact Detective Vik Mauro at 425-401-7746 or victoria.mauro@wsp.wa.gov.
