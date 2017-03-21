Armor-clad Bonney Lake man commits drive-by shooting, documents say

A Bonney Lake man wearing body armor and carrying multiple guns fired his rifle Sunday when a driver wouldn’t leave an area where he was legally parked, according to court records.
The 28-year-old was arraigned Tuesday in Pierce County Superior Court on charges of second-degree assault, drive-by shooting and resisting arrest. Bail was set at $100,000.
According to court records:
The driver who pulled off 198th Avenue East south of Bonney Lake was not welcome there. The man who confronted him made that clear.
The driver was unwilling to leave, so the second man called in backup.
That arrived in the form of the Bonney Lake man — who was wearing body armor and carrying a holstered pistol. An assault-style rifle was slung over his chest.
He told the driver to leave, and when he didn’t, fired his rifle three times into the woods. Then he picked up the three shell casings, put his rifle into the trunk and drove away.
The driver and the Bonney Lake man called 911 to report the gunfire, with the Bonney Lake man contending the driver fired the shots.
A sheriff’s deputy went to the man’s Bonney Lake-area home and heard him out, but his account didn’t make sense.
As the deputy went to arrest the man, he ran off, past his travel trailer and into the woods.
The deputy couldn’t find the man, but she found the travel trailer door wide open, with at least a dozen firearms and a crossbow in plain sight.
The deputy called the second man, who confirmed the Bonney Lake man fired the shots. The man turned himself in the next day.
If he makes bail, he is not allowed to possess firearms or crossbows until the case is resolved.
Kenny Ocker: 253-597-8627, @KennyOcker
